Google vows to take serious action against individuals spreading illegal or explicit content on Drive

New Delhi - Alarmed at the spread of illegal software licenses, movies, games and porn content by users on Google Drive, the company on Wednesday said it takes such issues very seriously and take appropriate action when find such content that violates its policies.

IANS had reported that pirates of the Internet are freely storing and sharing illegal software licenses, movies, games and porn content and most of which have allegedly been indexed in Google Search as some Drive users made such links public in their individual accounts.

A Google spokesperson told IANS that "Drive has clear policies that prohibit the distribution of content that contains malware, copyrighted and sexually-explicit material".

"We take these issues very seriously. When content violates our Abuse Programme Policies, we take appropriate action," the spokesperson added.

According to independent cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, thousands of such explicit and illegal content is being circulated via Google Drive, in zipped compressed files.