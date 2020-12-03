Google will shut down 'Poly' 3D platform next year

San Francisco - Google has made it official that it is going to shut down Poly, its 3D platform, next year.

In an email sent to Poly users, Google said the service will completely shut down on June 30, 2021, and will stop accepting uploads on April 30, 2021.

The users are advised to download their libraries and content they need before those dates.

"We want to thank you for joining us on this journey. We appreciate you trusting us to host your assets and provide a space where they can shine. The amazing work that our users have uploaded to Poly every day has surprised, humbled, and delighted us, and we have you to thank," the search engine giant noted.

Users will be able to download their entire libraries at the link: takeout.google.com/settings/takeout/custom/poly, or users can download individual assets by viewing each asset's page.