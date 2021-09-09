Google Workspace announces innovations to bridge hybrid work gaps

Google on Wednesday announced major advancements to help employees that further the company's vision for hybrid work with a single connected experience in Google Workspace. These advancements include the rollout of spaces in Chat, along with new meeting enhancements and conferencing hardware to help organisations bridge the gaps navigating new hybrid work environments.

“As some people return to the office, teams need that ability to flexibly collaborate from anywhere, anytime,” Google Workspace's Senior Director of Product Management, Sanaz Ahari, said in a statement. "The innovations we're bringing to customers today help bridge the gaps of virtual and in-person collaboration. I’m especially excited about spaces – a new, dedicated place in Google Workspace -- to share information, advance projects, and build community as teammates,“ Ahari added. Spaces are integrated with Google Workspace tools like Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Tasks, providing a way for people to engage in topic-based discussions, share knowledge and ideas, move projects forward and build communities and team culture, said Google.

It added that Spaces could help users see the full history, context and content of conversations, so everyone could follow and join in to contribute. The company said n the coming weeks and months, Google will add more features to help teams stay “organised“. In addition to indicating the virtual or physical presence in meeting invites, team members can now set their working location in Calendar, regularly or by segmentable working hours.

Meet calling complements Meet's more structured, scheduled video meetings and the company says it supports more easily the ebbs and flows of hybrid work by allowing for more spontaneous connections. Google plans to bring Meet calling to all the natural endpoints in Workspace where users would initiate an ad-hoc call including chats, contact cards, and spaces, the company said.