Has your fibre connection been a bit dodgy lately? You are not the only one

MANY South Africans have experienced various problems with their fibre connection this week, across internet service providers (ISPs). According to a study by Old Mutual, over half of the working population work from home when needed. Connectivity issues are the bane of our existence, especially if you have a deadline to meet or an important virtual meeting to attend.

Two weeks ago, fibre service provider Vuma released updates on their app, saying the team is working on “degraded” services. “We are investigating reports of degraded service for clients on the Afrihost network in Cape Town. We are working on identifying and resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may be causing,” Vuma said. This week, complaints continued as many reported on outages of up to three hours. Tweeters were encouraged to log tickets.

RSAWEB users have also reported complaints on connection going on and off. According to Downdetector, a website that monitors the state of the internet, 90% of Telkom users reported problems with the internet, while others reported having problems with their phone and email. In the last 24 hours, users reported that their fibre was down in several parts of Pretoria. MWeb users have also experienced issues. In total, 88% of users reported problems with the internet, 7% had trouble logging into their e-mail and 5% reported a blackout.