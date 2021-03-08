Here’s how Jack Dorsey can sell a tweet

"Just setting up my twttr," this is the tweet that has everyone asking themselves, what is NFT? The tweet was originally posted in March 2006 by the co-founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey himself.

The whole NFT ‘non-fungible token’ movement has been on the spotlight after Dorsey announced that he was selling a tweet that has been digitally free for almost 15 years. Dorsey now wants to sell his old tweet as an NFT, a unique digital certificate that states who owns a photo, video or other forms of online media. The bid will be made available through a newly launched platform called Valuables BY CENT.

The highest bidder will receive an autographed digital certificate that will only be issued once on Valuables. It is signed using cryptography and includes metadata of the original tweet like when the tweet was posted, what the text contents are of the tweet, the timestamp of the tweet, and the digital signature from the creator’s crypto wallet address.

In a blog post that is available on the Valuables BY CENT platform, its founders are comparing an NFT tweet with buying an autograph of a signed basketball t-shirt that one will use as an investment.

“Owning any digital content can be a financial investment, hold sentimental value, and create a relationship between collector and creator. Like an autograph on a baseball card, the NFT itself is the creator’s autograph on the content, making it scarce, unique, and valuable.” Reads the blogpost.