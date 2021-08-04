Home fibre: how to choose an ISP and package that suit your needs

With the Covid-19 lockdown still in effect across the country, many are using the internet to either work from home, attend Zoom meetings or stream the best shows on Netflix. Whatever it used for, this requires fast and reliable fibre internet connectivity, so you will need to choose a Internet Service Provider (ISP).

But how do you choose which ISP is the best for your needs? If the fibre network operator (FNO) – the crowd that puts the infrastructure in the ground – is an ‘open-access’ network, you’ll have a host of ISPs and packages to choose from. All these terms and jargon might sound complicated so let’s start with the fibre infrastructure.

If there were people digging up your pavements recently, chances are your area has been approved for fibre installation by means of a municipal wayleave. This refers to the process by which permission is granted by the local council for a fibre network operator (FNO) to create the trench in the street to install the fibre infrastructure. Choosing your ISP

In some instances, the infrastructure provider and your ISP may be the same company – but it doesn’t necessarily need to be. This is where “open access” comes in. ‘Open Access’ means that the FNO allows a variety of ISPs and resellers to operate off its network infrastructure.

This gives you a variety of choice as to the ISP as well as the packages, pricing and service levels on offer. The opposite of this is a closed network. This means that you can only go with the ISP that sells on that network.

This could limit your choice on speed, package and price. What does an ISP do? The easier question is what does it not do?

Your ISP provides your actual internet connectivity, provides support or troubleshooting on technical issues, bills you every month for the service and installs the wi-fi router in your home that connects you to the internet – so that is pretty much everything. Most ISPs will have a list of ‘internet’ packages to choose from determined by the speed of the connection. It can range anywhere from 20 megabytes per second (Mbps) to 300 Mbps.

It is worth noting that the higher the speed of the line, the more expensive the package will be. So while 300Mbps sounds tempting because it is fast, you need to consider your needs and what you will be using the internet for. You can choose between a capped or an uncapped fibre connection.

A capped fibre connection will limit the amount of data you can use to a prescribed cap. The good news is that most ISPs now provide uncapped fibre connections. If you love bingeing and downloading but your sister is attending that all-important interview, this is a better option.

You can use the fibre line without worrying that you have run out of data. Also, be aware that some uncapped services still come with a fair use policy (FUP). FUP is what service providers implement as subscribers stretch the capacity of their networks.

They ‘throttle’ back the line speeds once certain usage thresholds are reached. Pay attention and ask about the symmetrical line speed. A symmetric internet connection means that the data speed and file transfer rate is the same for both upload and download directions, at the same time.

Symmetrical connections provide a much better internet experience than that of asymmetrical connections, especially if you are accessing the cloud for your work and entertainment purposes. Be careful of basing your entire ISP decision on the first available connection date or price. Most FTTH infrastructure providers have several ISPs that operate off their line and can provide you with many choices and price packages for your fibre line connection.

What internet speed do I need? An internet speed of 20 Mbps should be sufficient for home use – but it also depends on the type of work you do. The number of people using the connection is also a factor.