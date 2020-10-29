How AI can help the corporate world

By Floyd Matlala With giant tech companies such as Microsoft and IBM blazing ahead in the front row seat enhancing traditional business methods with Artificial Intelligence (AI), one can certainly say that the end for natural intelligence is near. From facial recognition in gadgets to automated solutions, AI has significantly improved productivity by guiding human intelligence through different processes and handling time-consuming tasks while also saving money. Although many have demonstrated fear towards this evolving technology wave which seeks to replace human intelligence in different facets of the corporate world, studies made across the globe have shown that Artificial Intelligence is top of mind for leading corporations these days. 96.4% of top executives reported earlier this year that AI was the number one disruptive technology that they were investing in, up from 68.9% just two years ago. In addition, 80% of these executives identified AI as the most impactful disruptive technology, up from 46.6% two years earlier, this is according to Forbes.

Many companies which have not jumped on the bandwagon with a purpose of saving jobs as this has seen many businesses shedding employees, will face the dilemma of cutting costs by joining in and embracing what AI has to offer or create employment while bleeding huge amounts of money on salaries.

With all the new tech innovations that have emerged over the years, from the smallest KBs to largest TB drives in various gadgets, it is without a doubt that Artificial Intelligence impacted nature in a huge way and surely there will be more to come from the world of AI as the future continues to unfold… Read the full article in the October edition of the IOL Tech Digimag.

