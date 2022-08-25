How and why you should update your Apple device right now

Johannesburg - Viral videos and online speculation point to a potentially serious security vulnerability which could threaten data privacy across Apple devices. This means if you own an iPhone, iPad, Mac device or other Apple products, it’s a wise idea to update your device’s software right now.

Scores of videos, rumours and a snippet of a news report from a British news channel, ITV News, suggests that a severe threat could potentially leak all private information across Apple devices. The security flaw was reported across scores of Apple blogs and suggested that hackers would have full admin access to Apple devices if successfully hacked. Reports suggest that the security flaw could allow hackers full access to banking, social networks, locations, photos and videos and other sensitive information stored on Apple devices.

Meanwhile, Apple has disclosed the threat within the information in current software updates and says that no users have yet to be affected. Despite this, threats to all smartphones and other smart devices are rife, given the global surge in the hacking of personal information and related cyber crimes. In contrast, all manufacturers of such devices have urged users to keep the software on their devices up to date. According to information from Apple about the security content of the latest iPhone software update, iOS 15.6.1 and iPad update, iPadOS 15.6.1 - for Apple’s customers’ protection, the company said that it doesn’t disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available.

Meanwhile, according to the Apple device and software reporting blog, MacWorld, software updates for Apple products and their versions are available for download now: iPhone - iOS 15.6.1 iPad - iPadOS 15.6.1

Mac - macOS Monterey 12.5.1 Watch watchOS 8.7.1 Mac - Safari 15.6.1:

Mac - Chrome for Mac Here's how to update your Apple device: iPhone or iPad:

– Go to Settings T-ap General – And then tap Software Update

If you are not running the current software version 15.6.1 or are unsure, check if you have the latest software version by going to: – Settings – General

– About Mac: – Go to System Preferences