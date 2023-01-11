How this fake Gumtree Delivery service is out to drain sellers’ bank accounts

Welcome to Gumtree Delivery – the Gumtree service that does not exist. Gumtree Delivery has become the latest faux modus operandi used by scammers to lure unsuspecting sellers into sharing their banking or card information, which can drain their accounts.

Con artists target Gumtree users who have recently posted an advert on the platform, stating their interest in a product being sold. BEWARE! Gumtree Delivery has become the latest faux modus operandi used by scammers to lure unsuspecting sellers into sharing their banking or card information. Scammers claim that they will use Gumtree Delivery to pay for the product and have it couriered to them through the service. The service does not exist. However, while the scam is not new, with Gumtree itself warning users of the hoax service in months that have passed, it appears to be a method of choice not limited to South African con artists and has recently been on the rise.

Recently, scores of blogs and online sites have reported on the scam, including the Australian Government in October last year. "Gumtree users have a positive experience. There are, unfortunately, a few bad seeds that seem to ruin things for the rest of us. And by bad seeds, we mean scammers," the Australian Government reported on its website. "Scammers try their best to make up stories to trick us into handing over personal details and/or money. Being aware of their bag of tricks can help you protect yourself when buying and selling online."

How it works: Once a seller posts their item with their contact information to the website, they will be contacted by a scammer claiming they're interested in purchasing it. The scammer will claim they may not have money but will purchase the item through Gumtree Delivery.

The scammer will send the seller a link stating the item has been paid for and that the recipient should claim the fund. Once the seller clicks to receive the funds, they are required to input their card information, including their card number, cardholder name, expiration dates and, of course, the CVV number or three digits found at the back of the card, intended to safeguard it. After a scammer collects the information, they can select the amount they want and debit their victim's card.

Gumtree has warned of the scam on its website, urging users to be aware that these are phishing scams attempting to obtain sensitive information. "Gumtree will never ask you for personal information such as banking, credit card information, or login details over the phone, WhatsApp, text or email. Gumtree will not suspend any user account that adheres to our policies," the company said. IOL Tech