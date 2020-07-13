How to boost your Wi-Fi connectivity

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In the world where the digital trends have taken the front row seat, internet connectivity has become an essential as most facets of the digital space requires the internet to run to the best ability. In recent years, the invention of Wi-Fi routers have enhanced the space while playing a vital role. However, like many tech devices, wi-fi routers can also have glitches. Here are some tips on how you can boost your Wi-Fi connectivity should you encounter any tech glitches. Place your router in an open space Where you place the router can affect your wireless coverage. It may seem logical to have the router inside a cabinet and out of the way or even right by the window where the cable comes in - but that's not always the case. Rather than placing it to a far end of your home, the router should be in the centre of your house, if possible, so its signal can reach as far as possible.

Add external antennas to boost your signal

If your router uses an internal antenna, adding an external one would be a good idea. The latter tends to send a stronger signal. Your router may have come with antennas you can add on yourself, but if not, many router manufacturers sell antennas separately.

Set Up a Wireless Range Extender

Distance is one of the more obvious problems, there is a certain optimal range that the wireless signal can travel. If the network has to cover an area larger than the router is capable of transmitting to, or if there are lots of corners to go around and walls to penetrate, performance will take a hit.

Configure it for most favourable performance

Take a look at your network's administrator interface, and make sure you have it configured for optimum performance. If you have a dual-band router, you'll likely get better throughput by switching to the 5GHz band instead of using the more common 2.4GHz band.

IOL TECH