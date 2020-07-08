How to change your Gmail signature
Having an email signature is such an important thing every person should have more especially when communicating professionally. It makes your life easier and you can have all your important information summed up in one place like your full names, position, contact information, and a picture just to give it a modern twist.
According to Lifewire, your Gmail signature does not follow you from device to device, in other words whenever you update your signature from your computer, only messages you send from Gmail on the web will show the updated information. And if you use Android, iPhone, or iPad you will need to update your Gmail signature from those devices.
Here’s how you can change your Gmail signature on your desktop:
- Click on the settings icon tool in the top-right corner of the screen
- Click on “See all settings” at the top of the sidebar
- Make sure you’re viewing the “General” tab
- Scroll down to “Signature”
- Click the button that says “Create New”
- Type a name for your signature into the pop-up window, and then click “Create”
- You should see your signature name. Click on the pencil icon to edit the name or the trash icon to delete it.
- Type your full signature into the box on the right. You can also customize it using different fonts, bold, and italics.
- You can add more signatures by clicking the “Create New button”
- Under “Signature defaults” you’ll see “For new emails use” and “On reply/forward use.” Use the drop-down menus to select which signatures are used for each category.
- You also have the option to check the box next to “Insert signature before quoted text in replies and remove the “—” line that precedes it
- Click “Save changes” at the bottom of the menu
And here’s how you can change your signature on your mobile phone:
- Tap on the three bars in the top-left corner of the screen
- This will open up a menu. Scroll down and select Settings.
- Select the email account you want to create a signature for
- Under General, tap “Signature settings” (iPhone) or “Mobile Signature” (Android)
If you’re using an iPhone, make sure Mobile Signature is toggled on. Type your signature below it. For Android phones, tap “OK” when you’re done.
There you have it, now changing your Gmail signature should not be difficult like before.
IOL TECH