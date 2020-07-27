How to find out who has been stealing your WiFi

Feel like your monthly WiFi quota might be depleting a little too fast? Before it’s the end of the month you’re having to top-up multiple times.

On top of that, your speed has been sluggish? It could just be a poor network or perhaps you need to move your router somewhere that offers more reach. However, it could be something a little less innocent.

Find out whether your data deal is just too little to be spread throughout the month or whether someone may be pilfering from your WiFi. During the lockdown, there has been a surge in cyber crime and any unauthorised users accessing your WiFi may be privy to your personal information and passwords.

Fortunately there are a number of resources available to help you out. A quick visit to your app store will introduce you to a whole range of scanning apps that were designed to suss out who’s been using your WiFi so you can change all your passwords - saving you money and offering you peace of mind.

4 apps to help you find out who’s been stealing your WiFi: