How to find out who has been stealing your WiFi
Feel like your monthly WiFi quota might be depleting a little too fast? Before it’s the end of the month you’re having to top-up multiple times.
On top of that, your speed has been sluggish? It could just be a poor network or perhaps you need to move your router somewhere that offers more reach. However, it could be something a little less innocent.
Find out whether your data deal is just too little to be spread throughout the month or whether someone may be pilfering from your WiFi. During the lockdown, there has been a surge in cyber crime and any unauthorised users accessing your WiFi may be privy to your personal information and passwords.
Fortunately there are a number of resources available to help you out. A quick visit to your app store will introduce you to a whole range of scanning apps that were designed to suss out who’s been using your WiFi so you can change all your passwords - saving you money and offering you peace of mind.
4 apps to help you find out who’s been stealing your WiFi:
Who Uses My WiFi?
Free on Google Play and App Store
The app comes with a flawless design that’s easy to navigate, proving that it doesn’t require overly complicated methods to track the connected users and devices of your wireless network.
Fing
Free on Google Play and App Store
The network scanner, Fing, has helped over 35 million people decipher which unauthorised users have been depleting their data. The patented technology is also used by router manufacturers and antivirus companies worldwide. There are some bonus features included too such as internet speed tests, network security and device alerts, the option to set parental controls and much more.
Network Analyzer
Free on Google Play and App Store
Apart from being able to see who is using your WiFi, the app's discovery tool that reveals all the LAN device's addresses, manufacturers and names. One of the most impressive features available is its ability to show all neighbouring WiFi networks together with additional details such as signal strength, encryption and router manufacturer to help discovering the best channel for a wireless router.
WiFi Thief Detector
Free on Google Play and App Store
Using WiFi Thief Detector, you’ll be able to quickly discover how many and which devices are connected to your router with IP, MAC ID and vendor listing.
IOL TECH