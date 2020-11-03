How to get ready for virtual meetings and parties

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Puja Gupta New Delhi - As occasions we once anticipated to celebrate, now stand cancelled due to restrictions on social gatherings; new ways have come up to celebrate. Parties and celebrations have been organised on apps such as Zoom, Facetime and House-party. Social distancing has surely taught us is that we can still continue to celebrate special moments such as birthday parties and even wedding days in form of ‘Virtual Bashes. T-shirts paired with Sweat-pants and floral dresses for virtual celebrations You could definitely use this opportunity of staying at home and debut an outfit which you otherwise wouldn't have worn if you weren't at home. You could enjoy your happy hour sessions with friends and family in your favourite pair of bright coloured or slogan t-shirts and sweatpants. You could also celebrate virtual weddings while dressing up in chic modal matt satin dress well accessorized. "For baby shower celebrations, you can have fun in floral dresses made of fabrics like modal and viscose which will help you be comfortable while getting ready to play the much anticipated baby shower games," recommends Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design, Liva.

It's also important to have groomed hair and a classic make up for those virtual celebrations. Why? Because face is the focus when you're on video call! Priya Sureka, Creative Makeup Expert, Enrich salon recommends: "Apply a tinted sunscreen to give you little coverage to even out your skin tone. Apply any cream blush or lipstick you have on hand on your cheeks and blend in with fingertips and take a bit on the eyelids and dab on the lips for a pretty soft monochromatic glow. You can also use a tinted lip balm to plump the lips giving a natural finish. Accentuate your eyes by curling your lashes, you can just use a castor oil to your lashes it will brighten up your face. Or just finish with a bit of mascara and voila you're ready to be seen and heard on that conference call."

Dress code for virtual meetings

Many offices around the country have changed the work dynamics and have gone for a more relaxed look knowing and understanding the fact that employees are not just working from home but are also working while baby-sitting, teaching and cooking while at home. Online and virtual meetings call for a more casual work environment. Or while you are still working from home, you could enjoy happy hours as well with your colleagues. "From the couch with your laptop to the kitchen, slip into that knit viscose long dress in darker colors and log in for your virtual meetings, slip over a soft modal or viscose knit shrug . A jacket may not always be necessary but it goes a long way in keeping things looks neat and professional," adds Jaffery.

"Lighting is everything when it comes to looking good on camera. If you have a place where natural light enters your house, place your laptop or phone in front of it during virtual meetings and your face will instantly appear brighter," says Sureka.

Dr. Maureen Lobo, Dean – Academics, ITM –IDM says: "Virtual meetings have become a way of life today as Covid 19 still looms large on the horizon and most of the population is afraid of venturing out for work or for play! Most business houses, educational institutions and even the perennial party animal are conducting virtual meetings to ensure productivity, connectivity and sometimes just to see long lost friends and relatives."

He further adds: "While early on in the Lockdown period, many would show up for such meetings in a pretty upper/ smart shirt and PJs or shorts. This brought with it many howlers as the incomplete or inappropriate apparel became a talking point. However proper etiquette demands that one dresses as one would if he or she was present physically at a meeting or party."

That being said, the attention is still on the accessories like a neck piece or earrings that are visible or an eye catching bindi and well draped saree or western and Indian attire which is in colours that are flattering on screen. Bold colours are the need of the day if one wants to stand out. Make up should not be over done as the subtle make up is best for a virtual meet. Many are donning a jacket over a self-coloured t shirt to give a corporate look. One should aspire to allude confidence.

Behavioural experts opine that if one is dressed in "home clothes" the attitude remains a casual one. One should therefore take the trouble to make an effort to dress up to suit the occasion. This also shows respect for the other people on the virtual meeting or party. Business casuals and well pressed clothes are the norm One should avoid any distractions like overpowering accessories and busy prints. The focus should be the face and the comfortable expressions rather than the clothing!"

--IANS