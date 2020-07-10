How to have a Netflix Party with friends while social distancing

Having your friends stay over for a movie night may seem to be a thing of the past. Although you can text, and Facetime that may never be enough. So why not host a movie night with your friends while social distancing with Netflix Party?

Netflix Party is a Chrome extension for watching Netflix remotely with your friends. It synchronizes video playback and adds a live group chat on the side of your screen. The app is only for use with Netflix and is available on Chrome and Edge for Desktop and Laptop users.

To use the Netflix Party, you will need to have your own subscription and everyone watching will have to be signed onto their own account. The extensions work on top of your existing subscription to sync the videos with your friends it does not provide non-subscribers with free viewing.

Here’s how you can host a movie night with your friends on Netflix Party: