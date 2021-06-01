How to keep your fibre internet running strong during load shedding

The dreaded load shedding is back with a vengeance. Cue the hunt for candles and gas lamps as South Africans try to keep warm and have light in their homes.

With the scramble for alternative light sources, comes the scramble for connectivity as many fibre users lose connection when load shedding strikes.

When the power is restored, users have to establish a connection with the network in order to regain access to the internet. This means that the router and CPE device (the little white box mounted to the wall) must log into the system again.

This can be a problem when thousands of users are trying to reconnect at the same time. This causes a delay as part of the systems that govern the network become inundated.

How do I keep the internet going?

There is good news and bad news. The good news is that as long as you have an alternative means of power to keep your router and the ONT powered, you will be able to run your fibre connection throughout load shedding. “ONT” stands for optical network terminal and it is that box against the wall.

The bad news is that generators are expensive and if the batteries or generators fail, you could lose access to the internet.

You might want to invest in a small uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device. A 1 000VA can power your CPE device and your router for the entire load-shedding period. You can also use this to charge your mobile device to stay connected or if you want to “hot spot”.

It is advisable to invest in a UPS that fits your budget. You can expect to dish out anything from R1 300 upwards and it is fairly easy to find online.

Investing in the UPS will also help you avoid the rush to reconnect and the subsequent delay when the power comes back on.

You could also try buying a surge protector. This will be useful and can save your devices. The power surge that occurs when the power comes back can severely damage your CPE, your router as well as your devices.

IOL TECH