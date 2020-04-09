How to make the most of your fibre internet connection during lockdown

Cape Town - The importance of having a reliable and fast internet connection at home has been thrown into the spotlight as many South Africans try to get through the 21-day lockdown that is expected to end at midnight 16 April 2020. Here are a few things to keep in mind to make sure your fibre internet connection is running optimally. What internet speed do I need? An internet speed of 10 Mbps should be sufficient, but this depends on a range of factors such as the type of work being done and how many people are using the connection. If you have a normal family unit that comprises working people and children streaming off platforms such as Netflix or YouTube, a higher speed connection is needed. If there are frequent remote conference calls, then you could need a faster line speed to accommodate these data-intensive applications.



All Metrofibre direct customers, our ISPs and resellers have been provided with an additional top-up of 10mbps per customer on their line speed for a two-month period until 27 May 2020.



What do I do if my Wi-Fi signal is weak?

If you are experiencing a slow fibre connection over Wi-Fi, bear in mind the number of devices to ensure that your fibre internet connection operates optimally.

Take note of how many devices are connected to your fibre line and limit these devices during periods where you need to make use of your bandwidth.

If the whole family is connected at the same time, with multiple devices, you could experience lag on your line speed.

On this note, consider investing in a signal repeater. This will strengthen the Wi-Fi signal in your home.

If you don’t already have one, consider connecting via an ethernet cable or move closer to the router as you won’t be able to purchase a repeater during the lockdown.



Outdated hardware, especially with computers and mobile devices, is a well-known limiting factor. The firmware may also need an occasional update.

Try rebooting your router by switching it off and waiting for 30 seconds before turning it on again. This often solves connectivity issues, which usually arise from minor software faults in routers that are left on for extended periods.

The positioning of your router inside your home or office can impact your signal strength.

Use 2.4Ghz for wide-range areas of your home and 5Ghz near bandwidth-intensive devices. Remember that the Wi-Fi signal becomes weaker the further it needs to travel, which is called path loss.

What cybersecurity measures should I take?

Be cognitive of phishing scams and think twice before clicking on links, especially of messages claiming to have information on the COVID-19 outbreak – cyber hackers have not wasted any time capitalising on people’s vulnerabilities.

Make sure all your virus protection and software updates are up to date and in force.



What can I use my fibre connection for?

When you’re not working, learn a new skill, book an online course and stay in touch with loved ones and friends.

Complete an online training course at a fraction of the cost or pick up new skills on YouTube.

Online shopping and banking are also a great way to simplify your life and avoid the crowds.

