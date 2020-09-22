How to permanently turn off autoplay videos on Facebook and Twitter

Johannesburg - We all appreciate watching videos on social networks, but the autoplay feature gets annoying sometimes. As soon as you start casually browsing on your Facebook page, then a video starts playing. When autoplay was first introduced on Facebook in 2014, a lot of users seem to have liked the feature. As time went on, it started to get annoying and a lot of users were concerned that playing videos automatically, even though it is silent, was wasting their mobile data and it played even though they did not want to watch the videos. Luckily, both Facebook and Twitter have made it easy for mobile users to disable auto-play. Here’s how you can do it: Facebook Web Go to the drop-down menu at the top right of the page.

Select “Settings & Privacy” > “Settings.”

Look for the “Videos” listing on the left-hand menu. It will give you the option of a toggle where you can turn off autoplay videos.

Facebook App for Android

Click the menu button at the top right of your screen.

Once you’re there, scroll down and tap “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings.”

Scroll down until you find “Media and Contacts” and tap on it.

Tap on “Autoplay” and set it to “Never Autoplay Videos.”

Facebook App for iOS

Click the menu button on the bottom of your screen.

Once you’re there, tap “Settings & Privacy,” then “Settings.”

Scroll down until you find “Media and Contacts,” then tap “Videos and Photos.”

Finally, once you find “Autoplay,” you can turn off the feature.

To disable autoplay on Twitter is pretty much straight forward. Here’s how you can do it:

Twitter web

Click on “More” in the left-hand menu, and then on “Settings and privacy.”

Select “Data usage.”

Click on the “Autoplay” setting. You can then switch off the autoplay of videos on your feed.

iOS and Android

Click the profile picture at the top of your phone screen.

Select “Settings and privacy” in the menu.

Navigate to “Data usage,” tap on “Video autoplay” and set it to “Never.”

IOL TECH