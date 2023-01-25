How to use your own ‘Metaverse-ready’ WhatsApp avatar

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has finally allowed some of its Android users the option to create their very own Avatar within the app. IOL recently reported that the Meta-owned platform’s intention to allow Android users to create virtual personas through avatars that could be shared and used within the app - a function previously only possible on a device running iOS on Apple products.

Despite this, WhatsApp officially announced that custom Avatars are on their way to most smartphones (including iOS and Android), with recent indications that some users, especially app beta testers, already have access to the features. So what are the first steps to starting your digital identity from WhatsApp, what benefits are there to using them and could you use it in the Metaverse? We’ve put together this guide to get the most out of your Avatar. Why should I create a WhatsApp Avatar?

Whether it is unlocking potential creativity, remaining a little more encrypted digitally, or just experiencing what all the hype around iPhone’s Memojis was about, there are many benefits to making use of WhatsApp Avatars. WhatsApp users can use their Avatar to enhance their experience within the app by using them as a profile photo or by creating a unique and personal sticker pack. The Avatar can be used in group chats or private messages with friends and family members while helping users identify who is talking in a conversation and creating a virtual digital expression.

Do I have choices in creating my WhatsApp Avatar? There are many options when creating an avatar on WhatsApp – Users can change their Avatar’s facial features, add a background or text colour, and even choose from several different hairstyles and makeup options. How do I create a WhatsApp avatar?

– Open WhatsApp – Tap Settings. – Tap Avatar, then Create Your Avatar.

– Follow the steps to create your Avatar. – Tap Done. How do I make my Avatar my profile photo on WhatsApp?

– Tap Settings. – Tap your profile photo, Edit, and Edit again. – Tap Use Avatar.

– How do I delete an avatar on WhatsApp? – Tap Settings. – Tap Avatar and then Delete Avatar.

– Tap Delete. Can I use my WhatsApp Avatar in the Metaverse? The concept of Avatars making their way to WhatsApp was announced almost a year ago by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, signalling the company’s push toward the Metaverse while stating: “One day you’ll have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic.”

Meanwhile, in a previous blog post, Meta’s general manager for avatars and identity said that Meta was building out the next evolution of social technology, building towards a future where you can sit in the same room as loved ones who are actually thousands of miles away or work naturally with a talented team that spans the globe. While it serves as no confirmation but rather a strong indication - if WhatsApp’s Avatars don’t make it into the aspirational Metaverse, they could be the first step of your Metaverse-ready digital identity. * Suppose you still don’t have access to creating your own WhatsApp avatar. In that case, it likely has yet to be rolled out for your device and should be visible for all users within the coming weeks after the latest update.