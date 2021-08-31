Huawei contest gives SA app developers a chance to win $200 000 in cash prizes

THE Huawei Apps UP 2021 contest is in full swing and mobile app developers across the African continent including South Africa can win their share of $200 000 (R2.91 million) in cash prizes. Local app developers will compete against peers in the rest of Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and China for a share of the total $1 million prize pool.

Categories to enter into include “Best Application Award”, “Best Game Award”, “Most Social Impact App”, “Best HMS Core Innovation Award”, “All Scenario Coverage Award”, “Excellent Student Award”, “Starlight Creative Award” and “Honourable Mention Award”. By joining the contest developers will be able to onboard their apps to the Huawei AppGallery, giving them access to millions of Huawei global smartphone users as well as increased access to potential partners and investors. Developers will also have access to all of the open capabilities offered by Huawei Core.

Huawei Core enables developers to design and create innovative applications, alone or jointly with global application developers, using ready-to-use developer kits for any industry type, including travel, e-commerce, finance, gaming and entertainment. The entry deadline of September 5, 2021 is fast approaching and developers from South Africa are reminded not to miss out on this great opportunity. How to enter:

1. Visit the HUAWEI Apps UP website. 2. Register an account: Sign up as an individual or a team of up to three members. 3. Design or create your App integration one or more HMS Core kits.