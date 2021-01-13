Icasa slams ’baseless and fake’ 5G Covid-19 conspiracy theory

Johannesburg - A conspiracy theory linking 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the coronavirus is baseless and fake, the national telecom regulator said on Monday after towers in KwaZulu-Natal province were torched last week.

Reiterating the regulator's position, the chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Keabetswe Modimoeng in a statement urged people "not to be swayed by these conspiracy theories that are hell-bent on bringing instability and fear within the nation."

This came after about four towers belonging to Vodacom and MTN were burnt and destroyed between Tuesday and Wednesday last week in KwaZulu-Natal province following a resurgence in theories linking the emergence of COVID-19 to 5G technology.

Some of the frequencies trailed for 5G deployment by industry players were assigned way before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 2020, Icasa, South Africa's telecoms regulator, said.

The regulator added that approved "electronic communications facilities" provided in the country adhere to prescribed standards and that there is no evidence they pose any health risks to the country or its citizens.