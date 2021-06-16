Innovation hub launched in a bid to tackle unemployment in Alexandra

AN ENTREPRENEURSHIP hub that has opened in Alexandra, Joburg, is already making waves as 38 young people have been employed and about 3 000 job-seeking youths from the township have been enrolled on the yes4youth programme. Three small businesses have also been incubated, thanks to the programme.

The hub offers young people in the township the opportunity to develop their potential and turn their hopes and dreams into feasible economic opportunities. “The Netcare Ulusha Hub was collaboratively developed by Netcare and YES and is strategically located at the Exemplar REITail Limited Alex Mall. “It is supported by a range of other partners including Nedbank, Vulcan and Air Liquide, and has the specific goal of addressing barriers to sustainable entrepreneurship growth in townships, skills development and youth employment viewing these as central to inclusive economic growth and transformation,” said Dr Nceba Ndzwayiba, director: HR and transformation of Netcare.

“Now at a staggering 74% amongst the youths aged 15 to 24, youth unemployment in South Africa is a ticking time bomb that requires urgent intervention by business, government and society at large. The Netcare Ulusha Hub, as part of the broader YES initiative, aims to contribute towards addressing this intractable challenge,” Dr Ndzwayiba says. One of the people that benefited from the programme is Sharon Madisayitsele. Madisayitsele was without work until she was employed as receptionist at the hub’s YES enrolment centre and can now support her family. “I am an inspiration to other people because they didn’t think that I could do it as a disabled person,” said Madisayitsele.