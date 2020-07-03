Innovators around the world to unite as Campus Party goes digital

For the first time in South Africa, Campus Party is bringing the nation – and the world – three days of live, on-demand conferences, with one global main stage and five topical stages.

Unlike the previous events that were held in many countries around the world, the 2020 edition is going completely digital, allowing South Africans to access it for the first time ever, without having to travel at great expense to attend.

Campus Party is an International Job Factory that aims to help thousands of young people find work.





It has also issued a global call for Ideas to connect young innovators around the world, so that they can work together to rewrite the planet's source code.





Mixing online talks with virtual experiences, Campus Party launches a worldwide challenge that aims to connect all the young innovators around the globe, prompting them to use technology to support society.





"This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a forum that could allow young South Africans in a strained job market to find innovative new ways of making a living and ultimately, revitalise an economy that is sorely in need of a boost," Campus Party said in a statement.





Founder of The Future Education Foundation Sharron McPherson said , “In a world that has had to find new ways of working due to the pandemic, Campus Party Digital Edition is an amazing opportunity for the global community to invent novel ways of adapting our lifestyles through technology, that will mould our society for decades to come. This event is the ultimate brain trust that could plant the seed for a more collaborative global community in the long-term and we can’t wait to see the results.”





Each participating country will host five topical stages, where more than 2000 guests will alternate. The ultimate purpose of the event is to personally connect innovators around the world, so that they can work together to identify great, technologically-grounded ideas.





Participation is completely free for the public, who will voluntarily be able to support the fundraising organised by Campus Party Digital Edition, in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).





All proceeds will go towards helping the families of healthcare workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.





The five featured topical stages are:

Green Power

Living Better

Work Life

New Horizons

Joy of Life

The stages focus on various areas including clean energy and environment, health and science, work and economics, education and Smart Cities, entertainment and creativity.





The common thread running throughout the event and the speeches on the Global Main Stage will centre around "Rebooting the World". This will mostly address the challenges of climate emergency and, more importantly, how the pandemic has prompted humanity to rethink and reassess the concept of normality.





The new Campus Party Digital Edition format confirms Campus Party's vital role in supporting and developing young talent around the world, and actively contributing to the organisation of initiatives that can generate a positive impact on society and people.





To participate in Campus Party Digital Edition, register at: https://southafrica-digital.campus-party.org/





The Campus Party Digital Edition will be be hosted simultaneously in more than 30 countries around the world from 9-11 July 2020.



