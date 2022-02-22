Instagram bumps up daily time limit option

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Tuesday said that it has changed its 'daily time limit' option to avoid sending people multiple notifications at the same time. The update comes after media reported that the photo-sharing platform has quietly removed the ability for mobile users to set a lower daily time limit reminder than 30 minutes.

"We have two time management features. Our existing 'daily limit' shows you a notification when you have hit your daily limit, but our newest feature 'Take A Break' shows you full-screen reminders to leave the app, and includes 10-minute intervals," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. "We changed the 'daily limit' options to avoid sending people multiple notifications at the same time," the spokesperson added. The daily time limit setting pops up a notification to the user once their app activity hits their preferred limit, reminding them to be conscious of how much time they are spending on the app.

Meanwhile, 'Take a Break' is a feature that shows up for people, as they have been scrolling for a certain amount of time. In this feature, users are asked to take a break from Instagram and suggest that they set reminders to take more breaks in the future. They are also be shown expert-backed tips to help them reflect and reset. To make sure that young people are aware of this feature, they will be shown notifications suggesting they turn these reminders on.