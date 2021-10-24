Instagram unveils a major update that will allow users to post from their PC, Mac and iPad

The Facebook-owned photo-based social media site has unveiled a major update to the desktop versions of its platform, including the ability to actually post pictures and updates using your computer rather than your phone.

Instagram began rolling out the new feature earlier this week, and it comes as the Instagram community has “long requested” that developers give them the ability to post via their computers.

Up until now, the desktop version of the app only allowed users to view their Instagram feeds, as well as leave likes and comments on posts, but it had no option to create any kind of content.

Aside from the ability to post to Instagram from a desktop browser, there are other creative-focused features that have been rolled out as part of the update.