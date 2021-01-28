International Data Privacy Day: 94% of malware was delivered by email in 2020

The lockdown has highlighted the importance of cybersecurity as more and more people work and study from the comfort of their own homes.

While the focus has been on safeguarding employee devices, email security has hardly been looked at. Approximately 95% of cyberattacks leverage email as an entry point into organisational back-end systems and last year, 94% of malware was delivered by email.

As the normalisation of remote work continues, organisations must be aware of endpoint protection as well as backup storage best practice, the importance of encryption and recovery testing of backup data when it comes to employee emails.

“Surviving a random virus might be relatively easy but overcoming a concerted ransomware attack is levels of magnitude more difficult,” said Mayleen Bywater, the Senior Product Manager for Email and SMS in a statement.

“Imagine the consequences if a business cannot recover its email data. From customer contracts to client files, sensitive documents to contact information built up over years of engagement, none of this will be safe if a hacker locks down company data with ransomware.”