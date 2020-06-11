IOL Tech launches tech digimags

In the ever changing world of tech, one thing is for certain and that is change. With the fast pace at which the industry is evolving, we at IOL Tech have realised that there is a need for easy access to information from the tech arena.

Whether you are wondering how to set up your home office, or wondering why Mark Zuckerberg's dog is a celebrity, then this is the place for you.

We are proud to announce the latest in our offering of Digimags. We have embraced digital and plan to give you only the best of the best on our IOL Tech magazine.

IOL Tech Magazine, SA’s free weekly tech and innovations mag, is all about the exciting world of technology on an easy-to-use and accessible platform. At IOL tech we will strive to provide you with all the latest in the tech and innovations industry on a weekly basis.

Join us every week as we bring you the latest industry news, innovative ideas and development, exciting content, gadget reviews, competitions and so much more.