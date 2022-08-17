Is your smartphone killing your attention span?

Johannesburg - With a plethora of apps, streaming services and other online entertainment available at the touch of a button - it seems difficult to avoid the ever-changing connected world. Meanwhile, the Merriam-Webster dictionary defines 'screen time' as "time spent watching television, playing a video game, or using an electronic device with a screen (such as a smartphone or tablet)".

Story continues below Advertisement

Various studies have revealed that 'screen time' could be a major theft of attention, given that the popularity of smartphones coincides with the decrease in the human attention span. Most recently, Microsoft Canada's Attention Spans consumer insights study shocked the world by revealing the human attention span in the present age had decreased to less than that of a goldfish - a creature noted notorious for its poor memory span. The study revealed that in 2000, the human attention span stood at roughly 12 seconds, and by 2020, it had decreased to 8 seconds, a second shorter than that of a goldfish.

While scores of factors impact the decrease in the average person's attention span, the decline coincides with the popularisation of mobile devices. According to data and research firm Data Overhaulers, cell phones started becoming popular in the early 2000s. Around 3.3 billion mobile devices were in use by 2007. "Some countries now have more cellular phones than people. For example, in 2006, Italy had 134 cell phones for every 100 people," a report by Data Overhaulers revealed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Intervention by Social Networks Aside from the data and analytics pointing to the decrease in human attention span and its relation to the advent of mobile phones, evidence of an increased screen time among internet users is evident in responsibility efforts by social networks, which implemented tools to monitor usage. Jordan Furlong, TikTok's product manager for Digital Well-being, recently announced that TikTok's Screen Time Management tool would allow people to control how much time they spend on the app in a single sitting by enabling regular screen time breaks.

Story continues below Advertisement

Summaries of users' daily time spent on TikTok were made available within the app, including the number of times they opened the app. A breakdown of daytime and night-time usage will be available within the dashboard. Meanwhile, the photo-sharing app Instagram pipped TikTok to screen time management efforts by introducing its similar function before its short-form video rival. Meanwhile, other popular apps for social networks like Facebook have introduced similar features to allow users to manage their screen time better.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tips for better screen time management: – Use app features to limit screen time Most screen time management tools are available with each app's settings. Open this menu and select the best option suited to you.

– Take a break Try to end screen fatigue by taking a break by walking outdoors, cycling or engaging in activities that cannot be done within the home, like exercising at the gym. – Try traditional entertainment