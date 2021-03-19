JUST IN: Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have stopped working

DURBAN - THOUSANDS of people were left stranded when social media sites, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crashed earlier this evening.

The Sun reported that over 20 000 Instagram users and 9000 WhatsApp users reported an ourtage just after 5:20pm.

The report said on Instagram, more than 70% of users complained that there were unable to access their newsfeed, while at least 71% of WhatsApp users said they were unable to get a connection. Others said they were unable to send or receive messages.

The Independent reported that users saw error alerts when they opened their apps.

The apps, which are all owned by Facebook, have been hit by a number of outages in recent years.