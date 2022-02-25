LinkedIn may debut its own podcast network

The shows are geared toward a professional audience. They focus on areas including understanding technology, managing mental health and explaining the hiring process, reports Engadget.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is reportedly debuting a podcast network that features in-house shows from the LinkedIn News team as well as programmes from leading industry figures.

Reid Hoffman, the co-founder and executive chairman of LinkedIn, will co-host a podcast about personal entrepreneurship called 'The Start-Up of You' that will premiere this spring.

The company said the LinkedIn Podcast Network is a pilot and builds on the success of Hello Monday, a podcast produced by LinkedIn News in which host Jessi Hempel delves into the evolving nature of work, the report said.

The podcast network ties into LinkedIn's other products -- such as newsletters, live events, videos and posts -- with the idea that hosts and audiences will be able to keep conversations going outside of the shows, it added.