PROFESSIONAL social network LinkedIn will be shutting down its Stories feature, according to senior director of product Liz Li, who confirmed the news on the company’s blogpost. LinkedIn Stories will be completely removed by the end of September, as the company plans to work on ‘new experiences’.

LinkedIn Stories was launched back in 2020 as a fun and casual way for users to share quick video updates. The Snapchat-style video took social media by storm and saw apps and websites eager to try the new feature. “We’ve learned a ton. Now, we’re taking those learnings to evolve the Stories format into a re-imagined video experience across LinkedIn that’s even richer and more conversational. We want to embrace mixed media and creative tools of Stories in a consistent way across our platform while working to integrate it more tightly with your professional identity,” the company said in a blogpost. All is not lost, though, as the company plans to develop lasting videos that would live on users’ profiles. The company, however, does admit that they “assumed people wouldn’t want informal videos attached to their profile, and that ephemerality would reduce barriers that people feel about posting,” the company said.

“Turns out, you want to create lasting videos that tell your professional story in a more personal way and that showcase both your personality and expertise,” the company added. This move comes after another social media platform removed its Stories feature. Back in July Twitter also did away with its ‘Stories-like’ feature called ‘Fleets’. Twitter also noticed that users did not respond well to ephemeral. "We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” Twitter said in a blog post back in July.