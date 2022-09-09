Local Facebook Marketplace murder throws online safety in spotlight

Johannesburg - Online communities are in a state of shock in the wake of the brutal murder of a man who thought he was taking his for-sale TV to potential buyers. Instead, the man was stabbed to death, and his niece managed to escape the attack unscathed by running away.

The violent murder, allegedly by people posing as would-be buyers, has once again brought up the safety of online marketplaces, where you allow strangers into your home to exchange money for items or go out to meet them. Additionally, many people have paid money to reserve goods only to discover they have been scammed. In light of this growing online market for second-hand goods, here are some tips offered by the Meta-owned platform to stay as safe as possible when selling and buying online.

However, this is not fail-proof by any means - and potential and smart criminals come up with legitimate-looking scams all the time. Here are best practices to stay safe on Facebook Marketplace: Insist on in-person meetings in public spaces

Take note of suspicious activity and promptly cancel the transaction, whether buying or selling. If the situation seems severe enough, alert the authorities. It is always recommended to arrange meetings in public or crowded spaces in a well-lit area. Also, always accompany a friend or family member when meeting for such transactions. Research your seller Reviewing their Facebook profile will gather as much information on the seller as possible. Some useful information about your seller can be found here in terms of their other listings and sales, as well as any ratings they may have received.

Avoid direct bank transfers It is recommended that transactions stemming from Facebook Marketplace be paid using person-to-person transfer platforms like PayPal instead of a bank transfer to their bank account. It is important to remember that cheques and proof of payments, regardless of how legitimate they look, can be counterfeit. Communicate via Facebook