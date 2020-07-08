Major companies that hit the pause button on paid advertising on Facebook

The world’s largest social media network Facebook seems to have not gotten off the hook with the civil rights groups as the executives were lambasted for not doing enough to curb hate speech on the platform. The virtual meeting of Facebook execs and the leaders of the NAACP, Color of Change and Free Press which took place on Tuesday might mean major companies that paused their spending on Facebook are not coming back soon as execs still failed to convince the civil rights groups that it's doing enough to combat hate speech on its platform. Facebook has received a lot of backlash lately with corporate firms pulling out their advertising campaigns with the aim that the boycott could potentially lead to Facebook changing its policy. Here are 5 major companies that have paused their chunk of advertising spending on Facebook in response to its inaction on hate speech Microsoft

According to Business Insider, Microsoft is not participating in the boycott but is pausing the ad spending because it's concerned about where the company's ads will appear.

Coca Cola

The Coca-Cola Company will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days. "We will take this time to reassess our advertising policies to determine whether revisions are needed," said the company, according to a Business Insider report.

Pepsi

According to Reuters, the halt on advertising will run through July and August. Sources described the move as a “global boycott” on placing Facebook ads.

Starbucks

With a commanding 40 percent share of the American coffee-shop market, and the deep pockets to flood Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with millions in promotion, Starbucks says it's forcefully hitting the pause button on paid advertising across its social media platforms.

Unilever

Unilever, the company behind brands such as Dove, Lipton and Hellmann’s, is pulling advertising from Facebook and Twitter in the U.S. for the rest of the year.

