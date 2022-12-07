Mark Zuckerberg brings digital avatars to WhatsApp users

On WhatsApp, people can now use their personalised avatars as profile photos or choose from one of 36 custom stickers reflecting various emotions and actions.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced the company was bringing digital avatars to WhatsApp.

“We’re bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps,” said Zuckerberg.

Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features and outfits.

“Sending an avatar is a fast and fun way to share feelings with friends and family. It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private,” said WhatsApp.