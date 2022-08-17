Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Meta invests in business start-up Take App

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS Arnd Wiegmann

Published 22m ago

Meta has invested in the Singaporean start-up Take App.

Mark Zuckerberg's firm has teamed up with the app, which is essentially an order form for WhatsApp sellers.

The business product was started by former Facebook engineer Youmin Kim, who left the social media giant last year.

Its core clientele is restaurants.

Youmin told TechCrunch: “Our unique selling point is that we let merchants keep direct WhatsApp conversations with customers.

“Merchants love the idea that they receive notifications and order details directly in WhatsApp — no other app or login is required.”

Over on the Take App website, a description reads: "Many sellers on Instagram or Facebook take orders via WhatsApp messages. Build shopping cart website to speed up order taking and make less ordering mistakes. (sic)"

BANG ShowBiz Tech

