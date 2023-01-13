Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, January 13, 2023

Meta to prevent advertisers targeting teens by gender

Meta is doing more to make sure teenagers aren't bombarded with inappropriate ads. Picture: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Published 1h ago

META Platforms has announced it will ban advertisers from targeting teenagers on the basis of their gender.

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram has announced that from February, advertisers will only be able to market their products or services to adolescents based on their age and location.

Meta previously blocked advertisers from using their activity on both sites to target teens.

Meta said in a blog post: “We recognise that teens aren’t necessarily as equipped as adults to make decisions about how their online data is used for advertising, particularly when it comes to showing them products available to purchase.

“For that reason, we’re further restricting the options advertisers have to reach teens, as well as the information we use to show ads to teens.”

