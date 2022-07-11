Meta will open-source its AI translation tool capable of working in 200 languages

Meta’s AI translation service is capable of translating across 200 languages and is in early development.

The tech giant’s model – which is early in its development – is capable of translating across 200 languages, and the company is open-sourcing the project with the goal of other firms building on its work.

In a blog post, Meta said: “Language is our lifeline to the world. But because high-quality translation tools don’t exist for hundreds of languages, billions of people today can’t access digital content or participate fully in conversations and communities online in their preferred or native languages.

“This is particularly an issue for hundreds of millions of people who speak the many languages of Africa and Asia.