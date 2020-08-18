Microsoft 365 apps to end Internet Explorer support next year

New Delhi - Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) by August 17 next year, the company has announced as it pushes people to install revamped Chromium-based Edge browser. Beginning November 30 this year, Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11 and the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11 from August 2021. After the above dates, customers will have a degraded experience or will be unable to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE 11. "Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today," Microsoft said in a blog post on Monday. "Since then, open web standards and newer browsers — like the new Microsoft Edge — have enabled better, more innovative online experiences".

Microsoft launched Edge five years ago after its once-dominant Internet Explorer lost its appeal as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox took over the browser space.

The company said new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.

"While we know this change will be difficult for some customers, we believe that customers will get the most out of Microsoft 365 when using the new Microsoft Edge," the tech giant said.

The company also announced it would end support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021.

After March 9, the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app will not receive new security updates.

"Apps and sites created for Microsoft Edge Legacy will continue to work in the new Microsoft Edge, but if a compatibility issue does arise, we have our App Assure promise to provide support," said Microsoft.

--IANS