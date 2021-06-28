Microsoft admits to signing rootkit malware in supply-chain fiasco

According to Bleeping Computers, this driver, called "Netfilter," is a rootkit that was observed communicating with Chinese command-and-control (C2) IPs.

Tech giant Microsoft has now confirmed signing a malicious driver being distributed within gaming environments.

G Data malware analyst Karsten Hahn first took notice of this event last week and was joined by the wider infosec community in tracing and analysing the malicious drivers bearing the seal of Microsoft.

This incident has once again exposed threats to software supply-chain security, except this time it stemmed from a weakness in Microsoft's code-signing process.

Microsoft said it is actively investigating this incident, although thus far, there is no evidence that stolen code-signing certificates were used.