Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Pepsi join Facebook ad boycott

Although the Black Lives Matter movement dust seems to have died down on the streets, it still continues to spark more positive change within the corporate space as companies suspend their major advertising campaigns with the world’s largest social media network Facebook over inappropriate content.

Facebook has found itself facing backlash as yet another major tech company Microsoft joins other advertisers which include Coca-Cola, Starbucks and PepsiCo that paused spending in response to Facebook's inaction on hate speech.

The suspension of advertising comes after critics said that Facebook has failed to sufficiently police hate speech and disinformation on the platform.

According to the article published on Bloomberg, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded on Friday to the growing criticism about misinformation on the site, announcing the company would label all voting-related posts with a link encouraging users to look at its new voter information hub.

Facebook also expanded its definition of prohibited hate speech, adding a clause saying no ads will be allowed if they label another demographic as dangerous.

“There are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies I’m announcing here today,” Zuckerberg said.