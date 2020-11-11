Microsoft fixes 112 bugs in new security update

New Delhi - Microsoft has fixed 112 bugs across its range of products, including patching a Windows zero-day vulnerability that was exploited in the wild.

The security updates, 24 for code execution (RCE) bugs, were part of Microsoft's November 2020 Patch Tuesday.

Systems running the Windows 10 Anniversary Update were shielded from two exploits even before Microsoft had issued patches for them, its researchers have found.

The zero-day bug was disclosed on October 30 by the Google Project Zero and TAG security teams.

