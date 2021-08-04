Microsoft halts free Windows 365 cloud PC trials

Windows 365 introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it's generally available later this calendar year) for all types of workers, from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers.

San Francisco - Due to high demand, tech giant Microsoft has paused free trials of its recently launched cloud PC Windows 365 service.

"Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials," the company wrote on Twitter.

"We have seen unbelievable response to Windows 365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity," said Scott Manchester, director of Windows 365 program management.

The Cloud PC draws on the power of the Cloud to provide a powerful and secure full Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience that you can use to empower your workforce, regardless of location or device.