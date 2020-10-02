Microsoft improves customer data platform in pandemic times

San Francisco - In a bid to provide deeper data insights to its customers in the pandemic times, Microsoft has made some enhancements to its customer data platform (CDP) it launched in February last year.

The new "engagement insights" capability (currently in preview) enables deeper understanding of customer intent and behaviour with cross-channel analytics from their websites, mobile apps, and connected products.

"We bring yet another dimension to customer profiles though integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice," said James Phillips, President, Microsoft Business Applications.

Organisations can automatically augment profiles with survey responses to truly uncover sentiment and drive detailed segmentation of customers, empowering agile actions that build brand loyalty and driving detailed understanding of customers.

With deep integration with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics, the firms can leverage a library of pre-built AI templates, giving users the ability to run AI/ML-based analytics on their data for quick insights without having to involve data scientists and IT.