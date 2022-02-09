Microsoft is bringing LinkedIn profiles to Team chats

Microsoft is looking to bring LinkedIn profiles to Teams. The tech giant has confirmed plans for a new feature to allow LinkedIn profiles to be displayed within its video conferencing profile. In an entry on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the company explained: "Users will be able to see LinkedIn profiles of their colleagues in 1:1 chat. "The LinkedIn profile is available via the LinkedIn tab in the 1:1 chat panel."

The feature - which was added to the roadmap on February 4 - is still in development and set to roll out next month on web and desktop versions of the platform. Microsoft acquired LinkedIn back in 2016 for roughly $26.2 billion to get into the social media space. It proved to be a smart move, with the company's most recent financial results revealing that Productivity and Businesses Processes - including LinkedIn and Microsoft 365 - has grown by 19% year on year to $15.9 billion. Although LinkedIn is growing in plenty of markets around the world - including a Hindi option - the platform hasn't made the same impact in China, where Microsoft instead had to launch InCareer for Chinese users.