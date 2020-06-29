Microsoft Surface Duo to come with 'app group' multitasking feature

San Francisco - Microsoft is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘app groups for its foldable smartphone Surface Duo that would allow users to create groups and let them launch two apps directly into a dual-screen session.

This feature will allow users to easily pre-select and pair two apps to quickly launch in the multi-window view, according to a report in Windowslatest.

While using app groups, a shortcut will be created and pinned to the home screen, enabling quick access to apps that users access in a regular basis.

For example, one can create a group of OneNote and Microsoft Edge and then tap on the shortcut icon to launch OneNote on the left screen and Edge on the right screen.

The Surface Duo is expected to come with mid-range specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, and either 64GB or 256GB of storage.