Microsoft Teams launches new low data mode

Microsoft Teams is launching a new low data mode.

The software company is adding a new feature to their video conferencing technology to stop users from blasting through their battery life during meetings.

Users complained the platform was draining their smartphone and laptop battery and found poor network connectivity consumed more of their data.

The new feature will allow users to set a cap on the data they want to use during a meeting as well as access different settings based on their location and network availability.

In the company's Roadmap - which was updated this week and unveiled the plans - they wrote: "Whether you want to preserve data or are in a location with a poor or limited network connection, sometimes it’s helpful to limit the amount of data you’re using during a video call.