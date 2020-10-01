Millions of Microsoft Outlook users hit with second outage in one week

New Delhi - In the second major service outage hitting Microsoft in less than a week, Outlook online users worldwide on Thursday reported facing problems accessing the service.

Microsoft has confirmed the outage after its initial investigation indicated that its India-based users were the primarily impacted audience.

"We've collected additional data from the affected infrastructures to determine impact to our Exchange online protocols. Additionally, we've identified this issue to be affecting users worldwide. Further details can be found in your admin centre under EX223208," says Microsoft's 365 status Twitter account.

“Rollback has mitigated impact for the affected features in SharePoint and Microsoft Teams (SI#MO223247). For impact to the Exchange service (SI# EX223208), majority of the users are seeing recovery and we’re taking measures to ensure full recovery for all our users worldwide.”

“We've determined that a recent configuration update to components that route user requests was the cause of impact. We've reverted the update and are monitoring the service for recovery.“