MultiChoice offers free online learning and more entertainment for viewers

As the entire country is still adjusting to the ‘new normal’, MultiChoice has introduced a new initiative aimed at helping and entertaining its customers through online learning and binge-worthy moments until July 2020.

DStv customers will have access to 600 free courses offered by Udemy until the end of July. The free online courses available through the DStv app and will provide customers with the opportunity to ‘transform their business, learn a new language, or discover a new passion.’

Udemy is an American online learning platform aimed at professional adults and students, the learning platform was developed in May of 2010. As of January 2020, the platform had more than 50 million students and 57 000 instructors teaching courses in over 65 languages.

DStv Premium customers will also receive a $5 voucher via e-mail to use on any of Udemy’s paid courses valid for a month. This translates into an almost 40% discount on the cost of most courses. To have access to this amazing deal simply download the DStv App, sign in with your DStv customer number, and click on the Udemy offers.

All new DStv Compact Plus and Compact customers will now “pay for a month and get a month free” at only R49 per month until 30 June. With these awesome offerings, there’s sure something for everyone as customers will now be able to enjoy local and international series and movies on Showmax when they add Showmax to their DStv account. All Premium customers will continue to be able to binge on Showmax at no extra cost.