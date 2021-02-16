MultiChoice to bring K-drama and K-pop to SA screens with tvN
Africa’s leading broadcast satellite service MultiChoice is set to roll out a new channel called tvN which will see DStv viewers tune in to South Korean global entertainment network on DStv channel 134 and immerse themselves in Korea’s most notable export to the world.
The new channel will hit the Dstv subscribers screens on 1 March 2021.
The broadcast giant said the best of K-POP and K-dramas will burst onto South African television screens as the MultiChoice Group and its counterpart CJ ENM HK partner to bring the best of Korean entertainment to DStv.
“This marks the first foray for Korea’s number 1 entertainment brand into the continent.”
The new channel will be available on DStv channel 134 and will offer “popular music variety programmes, romance-filled series and action movies with world-famous Korean stars”.
“The Korean channel is specially curated and packaged for African audiences and will be available to local viewers first as a pop-up for four months,” MultiChoice said.
“With all content being subtitled and a dedicated drama slot dubbed in English, the pop-up channel will deliver fresh hourly programming every weekday from 18:45 CAT.”
MultiChoice Group CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Video Yolisa Phahle said the launch of the tvN channel is part of DStv’s commitment to bring the best of international content to South Africa.
“Through the quality of tvN’s rich stories the channel broadens the already extensive range of viewing options we have on DStv for a variety of audiences. DStv customers can now explore South Korean lifestyle through tvN’s dynamic entertainment offering,” Phahle said.
IOL TECH