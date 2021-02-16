MultiChoice to bring K-drama and K-pop to SA screens with tvN

Africa’s leading broadcast satellite service MultiChoice is set to roll out a new channel called tvN which will see DStv viewers tune in to South Korean global entertainment network on DStv channel 134 and immerse themselves in Korea’s most notable export to the world.

The new channel will hit the Dstv subscribers screens on 1 March 2021.

The broadcast giant said the best of K-POP and K-dramas will burst onto South African television screens as the MultiChoice Group and its counterpart CJ ENM HK partner to bring the best of Korean entertainment to DStv.

“This marks the first foray for Korea’s number 1 entertainment brand into the continent.”

The new channel will be available on DStv channel 134 and will offer “popular music variety programmes, romance-filled series and action movies with world-famous Korean stars”.