MultiChoice's Showmax to launch Showmax Pro across Africa

Africa’s well-renowned online streaming giant owned by MultiChoice, Showmax is set to launch yet another service Showmax Pro. This is said to package its existing entertainment service, along with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport under one umbrella. According to Business Tech, the service will initially roll out in Nigeria and Kenya, with additional countries following shortly after. It is understood that the service will launch in South Africa as part of the rollout, but a specific date has not been set down as yet. Pricing and sport content may also vary when the service launches locally. “Showmax Pro features all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons,” the group said.

“The service will begin to roll out in Kenya and Nigeria from 7 July. Additional countries will go live in the following weeks. The entire process is expected to be completed within 6-8 weeks with coverage across sub-Saharan Africa.”

In an article published by Business Tech, chief executive officer of the Connected Video division of MultiChoice Niclas Ekdahl said the live sport test ran on Showmax in conjunction with SuperSport has been well received and it’s forming an integral part of the new Showmax Pro service.

In June 2019, Showmax began testing sport live-streaming, and the new Showmax Pro service is based on the results of this, Ekdahl said.

Showmax service is available throughout sub-Saharan Africa and to selected diaspora markets worldwide.

IOL TECH