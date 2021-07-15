Netflix hires former Facebook executive as gaming VP

Netflix said on Wednesday it has hired a former Facebook executive to lead its video games unit as the company ramps up its efforts to grow beyond its traditional streaming business. The streaming giant hired Mike Verdu, who was most recently a Facebook vice president, as VP of game development and he will report to chief operating officer Greg Peters.

Verdu founded his own defence software company at age 20 and sold it before shifting his team into video games in 1990. He has been there ever since, working at Atari, Electronic Arts, Kabam and other developers and overseeing games including “Lord of the Rings”. Netflix’s expansion comes at a time when the company is looking at new ways to draw in subscribers in an attempt to stave off fierce competition from the likes of Disney+, Apple TV+ and AT&T’s HBO Max.